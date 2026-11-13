SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo's Green Araçari family is growing with the recent hatching of a new male named Guava.
The Zoo says Guava hatched on Sept. 21 to parents Clint and Natasha. The pair joined the Salisbury Zoo in early 2026. After spending his first weeks in the nest under the care of both parents, Guava fledged on Oct. 27 and is beginning to explore his surroundings.
Visitors can identify Guava by his shorter, more compact bill and missing leg bands, according to the Zoo. Over the coming months, his appearance is expected to gradually develop to resemble his father, Clint, with a fully black crown of feathers and lighter irises.
Guava can be found, along with his parents and the Zoo’s Red-footed Tortoises, Franklin and Sally, in the Rainforest habitat along Tropics Trail.
Zoo officials say Guava's arrival marks an important milestone for their Animal Care Team and an opportunity to contribute to the long-term conservation of the tropical bird species.
Officials say Green Araçaris are members of the toucan family and are native to the rainforests of South America. These fruit-eating birds typically nest in tree cavities, where both parents help raise their young. Unlike many other bird species, Green Araçaris may continue caring for their offspring after they leave the nest.
Experts say the population of Green Araçari in human care is cooperatively managed to support genetic diversity and long-term population sustainability. The Zoo says depending on future breeding recommendations, Guava may eventually be paired with a mate at another institution or remain at the Zoo to help raise future offspring.
The Salisbury Zoo says precautions may be taken as Guava learns to navigate his surroundings. These include applying soap to windows to make barriers more visible, draining the pool until Guava develops stronger flight skills, and temporarily keeping the birds indoors as Guava develops his adult plumage.