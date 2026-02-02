Salisbury Zoo welcomes two Green Araçari

SALISBURY, Md. - The Salisbury Zoo has welcome two new Green Araçari, marking the first time the species has been cared for at the zoo.
The zoo says Natasha and Clint, the Green Araçari, will join the Red-footed Tortoises in the newly renovated Rainforest habitat along the Tropics Trail. The pair arrived from two zoos, one in Texas and one in New Jersey.
Green Araçari are a small ramphastid, a toucan relative, found in lowland forests of northeastern South America, including parts of the Amazon Basin, the Guianas and the eastern Orinoco River drainage of Venezuela. The species is sexually dimorphic, meaning males and females display distinct physical characteristics that can be used as identifiers in human care. Male Araçari have a black crown, while the female’s crown appears more reddish-brown.
Zoo officials say they are collaborating with zoological colleagues toward the potential for reproduction. But that will, of course, be up to the birds.
The birds can be viewed in the newly-renovated interior Rainforest habitat along the Tropics Trail. Once the outdoor habitat is complete, and the weather warms up, they will be visible outside.