OCEAN CITY, Md. -- Electric bicycles and scooters are becoming increasingly popular in coastal communities, largely because they offer a cheap and convenient way to get around town. However, they can also pose a real danger, especially if they're not used correctly.
The Ocean City Fire Department said bad riding habits have led to a concerning trend.
"We are seeing an increase in the severity of injuries," said Daniel Wills, a firefighter and paramedic with the OCFD. "They can range anywhere from abrasions to small broken bones, but they can go as high as concussions and severe brain injuries, even from a low-speed accident."
He said there are two main reasons for the uptick: people aren't wearing helmets or following the rules of the road.
"You are a vehicle on the roadway, and so you are required and you should follow the same rules as any other vehicle on the roadway," said Wills. "Stopping at stoplights, stopping at stop signs, yielding the right of way, yielding right of way to pedestrians."
On Thursday, we saw more than a handful of helmet-less e-bike and scooter riders. In fact, the majority of people we saw riding around had zero head protection whatsoever, including Bethany Pennewell.
Pennewell was kind enough to stop and talk with us, so we asked her why she wasn't wearing a helmet, despite riding a bike that can effortlessly reach a top speed of 20 miles per hour.
"I don't want to," said Pennewell with a chuckle. "I think I'm safe enough where I don't have to wear a helmet."
Maryland state law requires anyone under 16 to wear a helmet on a regular bicycle, but according to OCFD Community and Department Engagement Officer Ryan Whittington, e-bike and scooter riders are not legally required to wear helmets.
Whittington said his department is trying to change that at the local and state levels.