Indian River Bay Rescue
Indian River Volunteer Fire Co.

DAGSBORO, DE - Multiple fire companies responded to a water rescue incident Sunday evening in choppy conditions on the Indian River Bay.

According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, first responders received reports of a jet ski in distress off of Holts Landing State Park on June 8 around 7:45 p.m.

Emergency response units were dispatched to the jet ski, with one person on the vehicle and a second person in the water, according to rescuers. Both people were successfully retrieved and the jet ski was returned to the docking area. 

Responding agencies included Millville Fire Company, Indian River, Dagsboro, and Bethany Beach fire companies.

Sean joined WBOC as Digital Content Producer in February 2023. Originally from New Jersey, Sean graduated from Rutgers University with bachelor’s degrees in East Asian Studies and Religion. He has lived in New York, California, and Virginia before he and his wife finally found a place to permanently call home in Maryland. With family in Laurel, Ocean Pines, Berlin, and Captain’s Cove, Sean has deep ties to the Eastern Shore and is thrilled to be working at WBOC serving the community.

