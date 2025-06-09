DAGSBORO, DE - Multiple fire companies responded to a water rescue incident Sunday evening in choppy conditions on the Indian River Bay.
According to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, first responders received reports of a jet ski in distress off of Holts Landing State Park on June 8 around 7:45 p.m.
Emergency response units were dispatched to the jet ski, with one person on the vehicle and a second person in the water, according to rescuers. Both people were successfully retrieved and the jet ski was returned to the docking area.
Responding agencies included Millville Fire Company, Indian River, Dagsboro, and Bethany Beach fire companies.