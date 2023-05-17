SALISBURY, Md. -- At 6:00 on Wednesday night, roughly 40 cyclists gathered at the Wicomico County Government Building. They were gearing up for a silent four and a half mile journey, honoring those involved or killed in a car-bicycle crash.
Before cyclists began showing up, we had a chance to speak with the events organizer, Saraleigh Monroe. For her, the ride hit close to home. Monroe has been hit herself and lost a close friend back in 2015.
"Though I've been hit, I'm still pedaling my bike, when the friend that was hit and killed can no longer pedal his," said Monroe. "Being around cyclists who have a similar understanding and humbleness to them about the ride is cathartic."
Monroe said the Ride of Silence honors those who can no longer ride with us, while serving as a platform for a message to drivers to share the road.
"I would just ask that they be aware we're on the road with them, we know we're vulnerable, we know that the car will still drive if they hit a cyclist, we probably won't walk away from that," said Monroe.
Once everyone was ready, and after a few words from our very own Steve Hammond and Monroe, the cyclists were off to the races. Kirkwood H. Cottman Jr. was riding for his friend George, who passed away from COVID.
"I'm riding for George, and if you look on my jersey you'll see we have a little emblem that represents George, so he'll always be with us," said Cottman.
Cottman said when he's riding, there is always one constant.
"George goes through my mind I think each and every time I get on my bicycle, because he was a really, really outstanding young man," said Cottman.
Matt Drew, who's been cycling for nearly three decades, had lot's of friends looking down on him as he rode his bike through Salisbury.
"I can think of at least half a dozen people who have either gotten hit or killed in the course of riding a bike," said Drew. "So it's in memory of all those people."
The first Ride of Silence garnered overwhelmingly positive reviews from those who participated.
"I thought it went well, it was really moving to be part of such a large group," said Vanessa Junkin.
Drew said the event was great, and hopes it begins to break the barrier between drivers and those riding along side them.
Cottman felt the importance of honoring those who have died.
"Excellent ride today, thoroughly enjoyed the ride, especially because we were riding to honor those who can no longer ride with us," said Cottman.
A silent bike ride with a loud and clear message.