HARTLY, DE- A proposed animal sanctuary in Kent County has sparked mixed reactions within the local community.
The First State Animal Center and SPCA plan to transform 12 acres of donated farmland in Hartly into a sanctuary and rehabilitation center for abused and neglected animals.
However, some residents have raised concerns, causing the county to temporarily halt the project.
Supporters argue that the sanctuary will provide much-needed care for animals in distress, while opponents fear it could create noise and safety issues in the area.
Jennifer Wright of the First State Animal Center and SPCA explained that the sanctuary would offer a safe space for animals like Red, a senior horse in need of specialized care.
"He’s older… A quiet environment where he can be safe and recover stress-free would be huge for his recovery."
John Parana, First State Animal Center and SPCA director, emphasized that Red is just one of many animals requiring 24/7 care.
"We're seeing more and more neglect and abuse cases. Our mission is to save and help all animals."
The proposed location on Hartly Road is near residential areas, and some neighbors are concerned about its impact.
Steven Downs, a local resident opposed to the sanctuary, voiced concerns about potential noise.
"Probably more the dogs barking, the noise… And then I'm just concerned that if they do get it okayed, what’s going to happen after that?"
The First State Animal Center and SPCA refutes these concerns, clarifying that the facility will not be a large kennel for aggressive dogs, as some rumors have suggested.
Parana noted that while the county classifies the sanctuary under commercial kennel regulations, it will not operate as such.
"There were some neighborhood complaints and some misinformation being spread that we were going to be a large kennel for aggressive dogs, which is completely untrue."
We are told the sanctuary will house no more than 15 animals at a time, mostly farm animals and a few senior dogs in need of a second chance.
Jason Graham, another local resident, supports the project, noting that as long as the facility is well-maintained and properly fenced, he has no concerns.
"I'm okay with it. As long as they have a tall enough fence and they don’t get out, you know?"
The SPCA says the facility will not be open to the public, will have 24/7 monitoring, and will be fully fenced around the area.
Parana emphasized the sanctuary’s focus on creating a peaceful environment for animals, many of whom are senior and need a place to rest for their final years.
"They’ll be senior dogs… dogs with three legs… dogs with no teeth. The kind you’ll be able to put on your lap and cuddle."
A public hearing is scheduled for March 6 before the Kent County Regional Planning Commission. Afterward, the commission will send its recommendation to the Kent County Levy Court, which will have the final say on whether the project moves forward.