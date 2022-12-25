BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Five mariners were rescued from a motor vessel about 11 miles east of the Indian River Bay Sunday afternoon.
The Coast Guard says that the Delaware Bay Command Center received a notification that five mariners on the "Reggeborg" had experienced possible carbon monoxide poison and were in need of medical assistance.
A Station Indian River 47-foot motor lifeboat boat crew was launched and transferred two of the mariners to the station.
The Lewes Fire Department boat crew transferred three of the mariners to the Bethany Fire Department.