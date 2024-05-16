LEWES, DE - The Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT) has officially announced the Route 9 intersection at Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road in Lewes is now open, fully opening the new Five Points roundabout.
According to DelDOT, the intersection now includes an access point from Route 1 southbound to allow traffic to Route 9 west and across route 9 to access Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road.
The opening of the roundabout, initially scheduled for Wednesday, was delayed to May 16th due to weather.
Traffic improvements have also been made from Plantation Road/Beaver Dam Road to Route 9 west, the Department says. The new configuration uses two longer left turn lanes, allowing for higher traffic capacity and a reduction of delays at the intersection, DelDOT says. Previously, the left turn to Route 9 west had a maximum capacity of 4-5 vehicles.
DelDOT plans to add bike and pedestrian access to the intersection while connecting it to a new pathway along Plantation Road. The entirety of Plantation Road Phase 1 project is expected to be completed in early 2025.