Five Suspects Arrested in Dover Shooting

DOVER, Del. - State police say five people, including teenagers, were arrested for a shooting at a soccer field.
According to Delaware State Police, on July 2 around 6:35 p.m., troopers responded to a shooting at a large party at the soccer field located at the 200 block of Lewis Drive in Dover.
Troopers say they located a 30-year-old woman with a gunshot wound, and discovered two vehicles had been struck by gunfire. One of the vehicles was reportedly occupied by a 30-year-old woman and a 34-year-old man, neither of whom was struck or injured by gunfire. The second car was unoccupied, according to authorities.
The woman was reportedly transported by EMS to an area hospital for her injury and is in stable condition. Troopers say witnesses reported multiple suspects were shooting at each other, and one of the suspects fled in a silver 2007 Mercury Milan.
Around 9:51 p.m., officers from the Dover Police Department reportedly saw and stopped the Milan, and all five occupants of the car were detained. Troopers say they searched the car and found two concealed handguns, and additional ammunition.
The suspects were taken to Trooper 3 and charged with the following:
Sabre Bratcher, 22, of Dover:
- Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000
Bratcher was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Delores J. Baylor Womens Correctional Institution on $61,500 cash bond.
Jason Cruz, 20, of Felton:
- Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000
Cruz was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $134,000 cash bond.
Taron Marsh, 19, of Dover:
- Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000
Marsh was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $126,500 cash bond.
17-year-old male:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
The 17-year-old male was arraigned by Kent County Family Court and was released to his parent on a $5,000 unsecured bond.
16-year-old male:
- Assault First Degree (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of a Firearm by Person Under 21 (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 2 counts
- Conspiracy Second Degree (Felony)
- Criminal Mischief Under $1000
The 16-year-old male was arraigned by Kent Family Court and was released to his parent on a $10,000 unsecured bond.
This remains an active and ongoing investigation. We encourage anyone who has information about the incident, knows the identities of the suspects, or has any images or video of the incident to contact Detective J. Lloyd of the Troop 3 Criminal Investigations Unit by calling 302-698-8502. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.