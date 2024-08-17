Five Teens Charged with Hate Crime in Rehoboth Beach

REHOBOTH BEACH, DE - Police arrested and released five teenagers and an adult after an alleged hate crime incident.
Rehoboth Beach Police say on Aug. 17, around 2 a.m, three women were confronted by a group of teenagers in the area of Baltimore Avenue and Second Street. Police say five teenagers exited a vehicle and approached the women, making statements that their behavior in public was not appropriate. Police determined that the only reason the teenagers confronted the victims was due to their perception of the victims' sexual orientation.
During the exchange, police say the teenagers fired an Airsoft gun at the women before getting back in the vehicle and fleeing. The vehicle was reportedly stopped by Dewey Beach Police along the Coastal Highway corridor in Rehoboth Beach. All five teenagers and an adult were arrested without incident.
All suspects were from Delaware; a 15-year-old from Rehoboth Beach, 15-year-old from Blades, 14-year-old from Rehoboth Beach, 14-year-old from Lewes, 15-year-old from Rehoboth Beach, and Jerome Charleston, 21 of Bridgeville.
All five teenagers were charged with the following and released to a parent or guardian:
- Aggravated Menacing X3 Felony
- Offensive Touching X3 Misdemeanor
- Hate Crime X3 Misdemeanor
- Conspiracy in the Third Degree Misdemeanor
- Disorderly Conduct Misdemeanor
Charleston was charged with Disorderly Conduct and summonsed to appear at court at a later date.