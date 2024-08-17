Five Teens Charged with Hate Crime in Rehoboth Beach

Salisbury, MD (21801)

Today

Partly cloudy in the morning followed by scattered thunderstorms in the afternoon. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 86F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 62F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.