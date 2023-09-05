EASTON, Md. - An Easton man will spend five years in jail after pleading guilty to third degree sex offense in the Circuit Court for Caroline County last week.
Tysheim Tyke Gibson pleaded guilty on August 31st to charges stemming from a sexual assault of a 15-year-old in December of 2022, according to the Caroline County Sheriff's Office. Gibson was reportedly already a registered sex offender in Maryland at the time of the assault.
Gibson was sentenced to ten years of incarceration with all but five suspended, the Sheriff's Office says. Upon release, he is to serve 5 additional years of supervised probation. If Gibson violates his probation, he will be subject to another 5 years behind bars. He will be required to continue to register as a sex offender.