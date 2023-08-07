CAMBRIDGE, Md. - A front of vicious storms passed through Delmarva tonight, bringing tornado, severe thunderstorm, and flood warnings to the Peninsula. Cambridge, Maryland, was placed under a rare flooding emergency alert.
Viewer-submitted footage from Shane Satterfield shows just a portion of the flash flooding damage that poured down on the city. Reports of rampant flooding and emergency responses have been received.
"Fire crews are assisting people from disabled vehicles and flooded homes," - Dorchester County Council President Lenny Pfeffer tells WBOC.
As of 11:15 p.m., Cambridge remains under a flash flood warning until midnight.
