HOOPERS ISLAND, MD - Residents in low-lying areas of Dorchester County experienced significant flooding over the weekend, with some areas still underwater as of Monday.
In Hooper’s Island, where flooding is typical, the tide rose earlier than expected. By Monday afternoon, the flooding was less severe than past incidents, but parts of Hoopersville Road and Tom Point Road were submerged, with the double yellow lines disappearing as the water deepened.
Locals say they are used to periodic flooding, but the extent and duration of the water caught them off guard.
Just before the Hooper's Island causeway, yards were flooded, though roads remained dry. Beyond the causeway, however, water covered the roads in Hoopersville.
“Last Monday the high tide was expected because we had a full moon,” said Helen Peel, a mail carrier on the island. “But since the moon has been waning the tide has not. It’s been increasingly worse every day.”
Peel, who frequently sees flooding on the island, said, “This weekend was particularly bad. Saturday night, you could not tell where the road was and where land was.”
Delivering mail has become more difficult in these conditions, with some residents missing deliveries. “I have made it down part the way, and when I feel like I can’t go safely anymore, I find a good place to turn around and go back. And everybody is understanding about that because they’re concerned about their safety as well,” said Peel.
Local crabber Alen Elliott, familiar with the island’s flood-prone conditions, added, “Uh, it was up to the first step yesterday last night. It’s never-ending. It’s been all week, a couple weeks.”
Peel said the prolonged flooding was unexpected. “No, nobody expected this. We’ve never seen it unless it’s been a named storm, a really major storm that the tide would continue raising.”
As the tides remain high, flooding continues to disrupt daily life on Hooper’s Island.