ACCOMAC, Va. - Heavy rain unrelated to Hurricane Erin drenched Accomack County on Tuesday, causing flash flooding that left roads underwater and businesses scrambling to protect their storefronts.
The downpours moved across the Eastern Shore throughout the morning, overwhelming storm drains and flooding low-lying areas. By midday, several streets in Accomac were impassable, forcing some drivers to turn around and others to abandon stalled vehicles.
“We’re just asking people to stay home if you can, be cautious, and slow down,” said Department of Public Safety official Charles Pruitt. “The water’s higher than it looks, and it doesn’t take much to get stuck.”
Business owners in the town said the flooding came on quickly, leaving them little time to prepare. Some shops placed sandbags in front of their stores, but others decided to shut down operations until conditions improved.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for much of Accomack County, cautioning residents against driving through standing water. Officials said floodwaters can rise faster than expected, creating a dangerous situation even for experienced drivers.
County crews were out clearing debris and monitoring storm drains Tuesday afternoon in hopes of keeping water levels down. Officials said more rain is possible, meaning flooding could linger in some areas over the next several days.
As of Tuesday evening, no injuries had been reported, though officials urged residents to remain cautious until conditions improve. Damage assessments are expected to continue throughout the week as Hurricane Erin looms in the distance.