SELBYVILLE, Del. - The Carl M. Freeman Foundation announced it is donating $20,000 to the Food Bank of Delaware to support its food distribution efforts in Sussex County, in order to help ensure local families have access to nutritious food.
“Access to healthy food is fundamental to the well-being of individuals and families,” says President of the Carl M. Freeman Foundation, Michelle Freeman. “At a time when many families are struggling to put food on the table, we are proud to support the Food Bank of Delaware and the essential work they do every day to care for our community. Their commitment ensures help reaches people when they need it most.”
The president and CEO of the Food Bank of Delaware, Cathy Kanefsky, says this donation will strengthen the food bank's ability to respond to the rising need for food "with dignity and care."
The Carl M. Freeman Foundation says they have a long-standing commitment to support organizations that strengthen communities across Delaware and beyond. Established in 1960, they say they have donated over $60 million to nonprofit organizations over 65 years.