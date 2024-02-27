MILFORD, DE - The Food Bank of Delaware is looking for additional volunteers to help at their new location in Milford.
The Food Bank says they moved into the building last month, allowing them to establish new and expanded programs to help alleviate food insecurity in the community.
In the first month at the new Milford location, the Food Bank says they have assisted 1,406 households in the new Healthy Pantry Center and distributed 709,983 meals through their new warehouse.
The Food Bank of Delaware plans to hold an open house on Tuesday, March 5 to educate the community about the new 3.5-acre garden and provide more information on volunteer opportunities.
Those interested can sign up for the open house at this link. Volunteers can sign up for a shift in the Healthy Pantry Center here.