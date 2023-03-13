DELAWARE - The food bank says it will hold three mass drive-thru food distributions in each county the last week of March.
The Food Bank of Delaware says it is making the move in response to high food costs due to inflation and the end of pandemic-era emergency SNAP benefits.
The first drive-thru mobile pantry is scheduled for Monday, Mar. 27 starting at 10:00 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
To help speed up the check-in process, the food bank is requesting pre-registration. On-site registration will also be available. Service will be first-come, first-served. Assistance is limited to one per household. Attendees must be present to receive assistance. The Food Bank of Delaware is prepared to serve up to 1,000 households at each pantry. Recipients must bring proof that they live in Delaware (state-issued ID, utility bill, Delaware SNAP benefits card, etc. can all be used to show proof of residency).
The Food Bank's full schedule is listed below:
Sussex County
- When: Monday, March 27 starting at 10:00 a.m.
- Where: Crossroad Community Church, 20684 State Forest Road, Georgetown
- Register in advance: https://mar27sussex.eventbrite.com
Kent County
- When: Wednesday, March 29 starting at 10:00 a.m.
- Where: Dover Motor Speedway,1131 North Dupont Highway, Dover (enter through Leipsic Road entrance and follow signs)
- Register in advance: https://mar29kent.eventbrite.com
New Castle County
- When: Friday, March 31 starting at 10:00 a.m.
- Where: Delaware Tech, 400 Stanton Christiana Road, Newark
- Register in advance: https://mar31ncc.eventbrite.com
Thanks to funding and a partnership with the Delaware Department of Health and Social Services, the Food Bank of Delaware says it will continue mass food distributions through June of 2023. Additional dates will be announced.