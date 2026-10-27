MILFORD, Del. - Food is being provided by volunteers for students who cannot eat their daily meal at school after the fire on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 25, at Lulu M. Ross Elementary. The fire led the school to close for the week, leaving some students without food.
The three distribution locations are at the Food Bank of Delaware in Milford, the Ellendale Fire Station, and the Morris Early Childhood Center. Chad Robinson is the Vice President of External Affairs at the Food Bank of Delaware. He says the goal is to make sure students and families are happy and healthy.
“We're anxious to see those families come out and make sure that we can provide them the support that they need,” he says. “The team from the district and from Ross have just been incredible to work with. It is evident that they care deeply about their students. They care deeply about their families and making sure that they have access to food.”
Travis Moorman spoke to the public, alongside Governor Matt Meyer at the elementary school on Oct. 27. Moorman says he’s thankful the community can come together to help the students in need.
“Some of our students, the only meals they may get, are from our schools,” he says. “We are a community eligibility school district, so breakfast and lunch are free for all of our students in the Milford School district. That is a great advantage, and giving us the flexibility to put together food boxes that can help sustain the loss of such a support system that many of our students rely on. So these food boxes include lunch for that particular day and a breakfast for the next morning.”
Moorman says he wants students in school as soon as possible, and says these meals can help maintain stability.
“We are a strong community and we are Milford. And so our goal is to try to help them feel some sort of sustainability and some regularity as far as what they're used to receiving and support and resources.”
Robinson extends his gratitude to everyone involved.
“I think we all should pat ourselves on the back for stepping up and making sure that those families in this particular time have what they need,” he says. “So, I just want to thank the community for that.”
Food will be distributed from Tuesday, Oct. 27 through Friday, Oct. 30 for enrolled Lulu M. Ross students only. Ellendale Fire Station and Morris Early Childhood Center are open from 11:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m., with the food bank being open from 11 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. in the main lobby.