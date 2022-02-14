SALISBURY, Md. - Supply chain issues continue to affect restaurants as more people choose to dine in with COVID cases dropping. Restaurant managers say staffing issues are getting better, but the price of food remains higher than usual. Mogan’s Oyster House general manager Mike Daly says they are expecting over 200 guests for Valentine’s Day, but no matter where you choose to dine, you are probably paying more.
“I think you have noticed it all, I think everybody has noticed all throughout Salisbury you have kind of seen everyone's prices have to creep up, just because restaurants operate on such thin margins,” Daly said.
Although the price of food is up 5%- 20% depending on the item, according to Jo Jo’s manager, Jacob Wagner, the staffing shortages that have hit restaurants seems to be getting better.
“I packed as many people as I could, as many servers as I could, got my kitchen full with as many people as I could. Honestly, compared to last Valentine's day it was a serious struggle for us,” Wagner said.
But it's not only food and people that are tougher than usual to get these days. Wagner says paper products like cups, napkins and utensils are also harder to keep on the table.
“Paper products have been horrible, right now there is one in particular, cups for carry out soup. When I can get them, I order as many as I can,” Wagner said.
Managers say they hope prices return to normal by the fall.