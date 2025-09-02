EASTON, Md. – Food trucks may be rolling into Easton, at least just for a test drive.
The Easton Town Council could approve an eight-month pilot program that will allow mobile food vendors to operate in limited parts of town, according to Tuesday’s Town Council agenda. Until now, food trucks were only permitted at construction sites or during special events.
Town leaders say the goal is to see how food trucks fit into Easton’s business scene before making any long-term decisions.
“This pilot gives us a chance to try it out and gather feedback,” the resolution notes.
The new proposed rules do set some restrictions though. Those wanting to set up will need a $50 town license—on top of state and county health permits—and can only operate on private property in non-residential zones.
Other restrictions include: not being allowed in the Central Business Commercial District, staying at least 300ft from operating restaurants, written permission from property owners before setting up shop, and not being allowed to stay in the same spot for more than 24 hours.
Along with this, trucks can’t have outdoor seating, flashing or illuminated signs, or alcohol sales, according to the proposed legislation. Vendors must also provide trash and recycling bins and clean up the area around their truck each day.
If signed by Mayor Megan J. M. Cook, the pilot program would run for eight months, ending in May 2026.
At that point, town officials will review how the program went—looking at compliance, community feedback, and impacts on existing restaurants—before deciding if food trucks will become a permanent fixture in Easton.
Easton leaders are set to meet to discuss the proposed ordinance tonight, Sept. 2, at 5:30 p.m.