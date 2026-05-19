ACCOMAC, Va. - A former Accomack County Sheriff’s Deputy will face no jail time and less than $100 in costs after admitting to assault and battery involving a person in custody.
According to court records, the incident occurred on Oct. 16, 2025, and involved former deputy Luke Arnold. Northampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney Jack Thornton tells WBOC it also involved an intoxicated individual who had been arrested and was awaiting booking.
During the interaction, Arnold assaulted the inmate, according to court records. The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office says the deputy was terminated that day.
Following the Sheriff’s Office investigation, criminal charges were filed and the Accomack County Commonwealth’s Attorney requested that the Northampton County Commonwealth’s Attorney act as special prosecutor in the case.
“Mr. Arnold has had a long career in law enforcement marked by good service to the community,” Commonwealth’s Attorney Thornton said. “Unfortunately, this was a lapse in judgement; law enforcement, entrusted with a great deal of power, must be held to a very high standard “
According to court records, Arnold pleaded guilty to misdemeanor assault and battery on Monday, May 18. He was sentenced to 90 days with all suspended. The Accomack General District Court lists total costs owed by Arnold as $96.