MARYLAND - Richard F. Colburn, who served Maryland in both the state's Senate and House of Delegates, passed away Friday, according to multiple sources.
“Today we lost a legend and a great friend,” Wicomico County Executive Julie Giordano said in a social media post on December 27. “Thank you Richard F Colburn for all the love and support over the last few years and your service to the state of Maryland.”
Colburn served in the Maryland Senate from 1995 to 2015 representing constituents on the Eastern Shore. Prior to that, he served in the Maryland House of Delegates representing District 37, including Caroline, Dorchester, Talbot, and Wicomico Counties.
Colburn was born in Easton, MD on February 9, 1950. He attended Easton High School before going on to Chesapeake College. He served in the U.S. Army Security Agency from 1969-1972 before becoming Federalsburg’s Town Manager.
Colburn was 74.