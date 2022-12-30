MILFORD, Del.- A Former Milford Police Chief has been arrested for allegedly threatening to shoot someone.
Delaware State Police say that on Wednesday, E. Keith Hudson, had left his home in the Knollac Acres neighborhood with a firearm in a bag. He had told a family member that he was going to shoot someone.
Around 6:30 p.m., Hudson was approached by two family members, he pointed his gun at their car and threatened to shoot them, according to police. Hudson then shot at three different cars that were being driven by a 50-year-old woman, a 30-year-old woman, and a 51-year-old woman. No injuries were reported.
Troopers and officers from the Milford Police Department arrived and Hudson was arrested. The firearm was recovered, and Hudson was found to be intoxicated. Hudson was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police say while at the hospital, Hudson threatened to shoot and kill three troopers. After Hudson was medically cleared, he was transported to Troop 7 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony) – 3 counts
- Reckless Endangering First Degree (Felony) – 3 counts
- Terroristic Threatening – 3 counts
- Possession of a Firearm While Under the Influence
- Criminal Mischief
Hudson was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $94,100 cash bond.
Hudson retired as police chief in 2015.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues investigating this case. Troopers are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to contact Detective K. Haley by calling 302-752-3810. Information may also be provided by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.