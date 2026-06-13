WALLOPS ISLAND, Va. — Before the U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds take over the Ocean City skies this weekend, the team gave one former Orioles pitcher the ride of his life.
Retired major league pitcher Kyle Gibson climbed into the backseat of an F-16 Fighting Falcon at Wallops Flight Facility in Accomack County, Virginia, Friday afternoon.
The 45-minute flight pulled up to nine times the force of gravity.
"At times I would try to move my arm from the armrest of my lap and I'm like, trying to sit here and drag it over and it just, it was a crazy feeling," Gibson said. "And then conversely, like, flying upside down, you know, just the weightlessness and the feeling of that is really cool. But, definitely the nine G's will get you."
Gibson said the experience gave him a new appreciation for what happens long before the engines ever start.
"There's a lot that goes into this — the flight prep, the planning, everything these men and women do to make sure these planes are ready,” Gibson said. “I'm sure a lot of people think they showed up at 2:00 for a 3:00 flight. No, that's not it. These men and women show up early.”
Gibson was selected through the Thunderbirds' "Hometown Hero" program, which honors people with an exceptional commitment to giving back to their community. His pilot, Maj. Samuel Larson — call sign "Raz" — said the selection was a natural fit.
"What really stood out to us is just what he's done with his success," Larson said. "Giving back to the communities that he travels to. And we talked about how that mirrors the Thunderbirds’ mission. We travel all around the United States trying to give back to the communities that we visit and leave them better than we found them."
Larson added that Gibson had a great attitude while flying.
"Some sneak passes over the beach in full afterburner, pulling nine G's — just about 200 to 300 feet above the water out there — he handled it very well," Larson said. "We're both giggling up there just having the time of our lives. And it's incredibly rewarding for me and for this team to get to give back in that capacity."
For Gibson, the flight was more than a thrill — it was recognition for years of community work that went well beyond the baseball diamond.
Among his community service initiatives, Gibson serves as vice president of Big League Impact, a nonprofit that has raised more than $11 million for causes like food insecurity, education, and poverty relief.
He said giving back doesn't have to be a grand gesture.
"If you think you don't have much to give, you're wrong. You know, if you go and serve for 30 minutes at a soup kitchen or a food shelter, you can do so much good," Gibson said.
Gibson also flew over the White House Friday alongside the Blue Angels.
The Ocean City Airshow continues Sunday from noon to 3 p.m.