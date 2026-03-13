SALISBURY, Md. - The Wicomico Child Advocacy Center has announced the arrest of a former instructional aide at Parkside High School on multiple charges in connection to the alleged sexual assault of a student.
According to the Advocacy Center, an investigation into the alleged sexual abuse of a minor by Russell Lee Camper began on March 12. Investigators say Camper is accused of sexually abusing a child for several years before it was reported while the victim was a student at Parkside High School and Camper was an instructional aide.
Authorities say Camper was employed as an aide from 2002 to 2025.
On Friday, March 13, Camper was arrested on the following charges:
-Rape 2nd Degree
-Child Abuse
-Sexual Abuse of a Minor
-Assault 2nd Degree
-Sexual Offense 4th Degree
Camper is currently being held without bond.
The Wicomico County Child Advocacy Center asks anyone with information on this case to contact them at 410-334-6955.