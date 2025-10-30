PRINCESS ANNE, Md. - Former Princess Anne Commission President Lionel Frederick has been sentenced for illegally possessing a gun and ammunition.
Frederick was previously found guilty in September of illegally possessing a gun due to having a previous conviction. Investigators say he was found in possession of a shotgun in October 2024.
Frederick said he legally purchased the gun and was never told to turn it over after a violent crime conviction in 2019. Prosecutors, however, said he had signed a probation order acknowledging he was not allowed to possess a gun.
On Thursday, Oct. 30, a Somerset County Circuit Court Judge sentenced Frederick to 10 years in prison with all years suspended. Though he received no jail time, Frederick was sentenced to three years probation, which he must complete or face the original 10-year sentence.
Frederick told the judge on Thursday that he had already suffered enough, citing his loss of position from the Princess Anne Commission and claiming he is being politically targeted.
State’s Attorney Wes Garner said willful ignorance of the law is not a defense nor an excuse during the sentencing hearing Thursday morning.
Frederick’s lawyer says they plan to appeal the conviction citing 2nd Amendment rights.
WBOC’s Grace Harman was in Somerset County Circuit Court on Thursday for the sentencing. She will have more on this story on WBOC News at 6.