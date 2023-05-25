TALBOT COUNTY, Md.-A former Trappe Town Council member on trial for rape has been found dead. Defense attorney for Greg Fries confirmed his death Thursday evening. He could not give a specific place nor cause of death.
Fries was accused of a physical and sexual assault last summer and resigned from the council in October. Thomas Maronick says Fries was on an ankle monitor during his trial. Jury deliberations had begun last night and were expected to continue this morning.
"I am devastated at the sudden death of my client Gregory Fries and offer my condolences to his family, especially his two children," says Maronick. "This had been a very difficult, emotional, and hard-fought trial and the jury had been unable to come to a verdict after their first day of deliberations and was preparing for their second day. We felt confident going into the deliberations and this news was a shock to everyone involved. I sincerely appreciate the work of Judge Kehoe who was a superb jurist to have in trial to all sides, his staff and Specially-Assigned Assistant State’s Attorney Seth Giller who fought vigorously for his side, as I did for Mr. Fries. There is no one involved with this trial who wanted this ending. It is truly heartbreaking.”
This is a developing story. We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.