LEWES, Del. -- A nearly 100-year-old lighthouse off the coast of Lewes is facing increasing threats from erosion as the structure beneath it continues to deteriorate.
The Harbor of Refuge Lighthouse has stood on the Delaware Bay for almost a century, but the breakwater supporting the lighthouse has been weakening for years due to natural forces.
"There's a huge sinkhole at the bottom of the breakwater. The rest of the ocean's floor is about 50 ft below the top of the breakwater. The hole that the rocks are falling into is about 140 ft. deep," said Ron Parks, president of the Delaware River and Bay Lighthouse Foundation.
Efforts to repair the breakwater have been considered, but Parks said the cost would be substantial, estimated to be between $90 million and $120 million.
As a result, the foundation is exploring an alternative option: relocating the lighthouse to nearby land.
"We did a study, and the contractors believe it could be relocated to land for about 5% of what it would cost to repair the wall," Parks said.
The idea remains in the early stages, with no confirmed plans or location for relocation. The foundation says further studies are needed to determine whether such a move is feasible.
Parks said both the foundation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers consider the lighthouse stable for now, but he warned that inaction could lead to its eventual collapse.
"The reality is, if nothing is done, sooner or later, the lighthouse will fall. There's just no question. The value of historical heritage here is felt in people's hearts. They possess it, they invest in it, and they own it. It would be such a terrible loss to look out across the bay and not see both lighthouses standing," Parks said.
No final decisions have been made regarding the lighthouse’s future. The foundation’s president said discussions with state and federal leaders are expected in the coming months.