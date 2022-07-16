CAMBRIDGE, Md.- Four Maryland men have been arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on July 4 in Cambridge.
Maryland State Police say a shooting happened around 9 p.m. at the 1000 block of Cosby Lane. Tyuane Johnson Jr., 24, of Cambridge, was found lying on the ground with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Dorchester General Hospital where he died from his injuries. Autopsy results from the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled Johnson’s death was a homicide from a gunshot wound.
Through the course of an investigation, Deondray Stanford, 22, of Cambridge, Dominic Savage, 32, of Cambridge, Rahkeem Beck, 25, of Easton, and Isaiah Handy, 23, of Grasonville, were found to be suspects.
They were arrested and charged.
Stanford has been charged with first degree murder, first and second degree assault, reckless endangerment and other related criminal charges.
Savage was charged with reckless endangerment, loaded handgun on person, firearm possession with felony conviction and illegal possession of ammunition.
Beck is charged with reckless endangerment, loaded handgun on person, illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.
Handy was charged with firearm possession with felony conviction, loaded handgun on person, reckless endangerment and illegal possession of ammunition.
Additional arrests are pending further investigation.