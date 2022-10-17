SALISBURY, Md.- Four people have been arrested on drug distribution and other related charges following an investigation by the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office.
Officials with the Sheriff's Office say they determined that Vaughn Avery Watson, 38, had been using a home in the 500 block of Bailey Ln. to distribute heroin/fentanyl and cocaine.
Police also learned that Randy Michael Chestnut, 43, and Alexandra Beth Alderton, 39, lived and maintained the home for the purposes of drug distribution, drug administration, and prostitution related activity.
On Thursday, surveillance was established on Watson as he left his home in Princess Anne, and went to Salisbury. As Watson pulled into the home on Bailey Ln., the Wicomico County Sheriff's Office Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant. Watson, Alderton, Chestnut, and, another man, Barry Obrien Thompson, 30, were arrested.
A search of Watson and his vehicle found an amount of heroin/fentanyl and cocaine indicative of CDS distribution. A search of the home revealed a large amount of paraphernalia related items indicative of CDS distribution and administration.
All four were arrested and taken to the Sheriff’s Office.
It was determined that Alderton and Thompson both had unrelated active warrants for their arrests. Thompson was served with the active warrant, charged with possession of heroin and released to the Wicomico County Detention Center.
Alderton was charged with maintaining a common nuisance to distribute a narcotic, administer a narcotic, allowing prostitution at the residence, and related charges. Alderton is held without bond.
Randy Chestnut was charged with maintaining a common nuisance to distribute a narcotic, administer a narcotic, and related charges. Chestnut is currently held without bond.
Watson was charged with Possession with the intent to distribute heroin/fentanyl and related charges. Watson is currently held without bond.