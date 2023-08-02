LEWES, Del. – The Delaware State Police announced a foot pursuit on Monday resulted in the arrests of a 13-year-old from Lewes and a 16-year old from Rehoboth.
Troopers say they received false information about one suspect's whereabouts, leading to charges for two Lewes residents.
The teens were reportedly seen wearing ski masks while driving a stolen Kia Soul around 9:30 p.m. on Nassau Commons Boulevard in Lewes.
The Kia then traveled into the Whispering Pines neighborhood before the driver and passenger abandoned the car on a dead-end street, according to the press report.
Police say the 13-year-old was found hiding in a stranger’s shed after fleeing on foot. He was arrested without incident and charged with the following crimes:
- Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana by a Person Under 18
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree
While searching the area for the 16-year-old, troopers say they spoke to Sean Rodgers, 18, and Tonia Perkins, 18, at their home on Maple Court. Police allege Rodgers and Perkins repeatedly lied about the 16-year-old hiding in the home, where officers subsequently found and arrested him.
The 16-year old was charged with the following crimes:
- Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Rodgers and Perkins were both charged with Hindering Prosecution (Felony).
Four Charged Following Lewes Foot Pursuit
LEWES, Del. – The Delaware State Police announced a foot pursuit on Monday resulted in the arrests of a 13-year-old from Lewes and a 16-year old from Rehoboth.
The teens were reportedly seen wearing ski masks while driving a stolen Kia Soul around 9:30 p.m. on Nassau Commons Boulevard in Lewes.
The Kia then traveled into the Whispering Pines neighborhood before the driver and passenger abandoned the car on a dead-end street, according to the press report.
Police say the 13-year-old was found hiding in a stranger’s shed after fleeing on foot. He was arrested without incident and charged with the following crimes:
- Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Possession of Marijuana by a Person Under 18
- Resisting Arrest
- Criminal Trespass Third Degree
While searching the area for the 16-year-old, troopers say they spoke to Sean Rodgers, 18, and Tonia Perkins, 18, at their home on Maple Court. Police allege Rodgers and Perkins repeatedly lied about the 16-year-old hiding in the home, where officers subsequently found and arrested him.
The 16-year old was charged with the following crimes:
- Receiving Stolen Property (Felony)
- Wearing a Disguise During the Commission of a Felony (Felony)
- Resisting Arrest
Rodgers and Perkins were both charged with Hindering Prosecution (Felony).