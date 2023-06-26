SUSSEX, Del. - The Bridgeville Police Department has welcomed their newest member Django to their canine unit.
Django is a one-and-a-half year old German Shepherd/Belgian Malinowski mix. He and his handler, Corporal Smith, have reportedly completed all necessary training at the Ventosa Kennels in North Carolina. He was trained as a dual-purpose canine which police say allows him to provide drug detection and necessary protection.
On August 11, Django and the Bridgeville Police Department plan to hold a fundraiser at the Kiwanis Chicken BBQ, one of multiple upcoming.fundraisers to support the care of Django.