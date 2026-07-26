POCOMOKE CITY, Md. - A four-year-old child has died in Pocomoke City, according to the Worcester County Sheriff's Office.
Pocomoke City Police say the girl was reported missing around 11 a.m. in the area of Clarke Avenue and Laurel Street. She was wearing pajamas and had her hair in a ponytail.
Sheriffs say the child was found and life-saving efforts were attempted, but tragically, the child was dead at the scene.
The sheriff's office's County Bureau of Investigation has taken over the active death investigation.
They say no additional information will be released at this time.
They ask to keep the girl's family and loved ones, and first responders in your thoughts during this time.
Pocomoke City officials, including Mayor Todd Nock, will be holding a vigil service for the child and their family members Sunday at 7 p.m. in Cypress Park.
The mayor says "There are simply no words that can ease the pain of a loss like this. On behalf of the City of Pocomoke City, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences to the child’s family and loved ones. Our entire community grieves alongside you..."