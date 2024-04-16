BALTIMORE, MD - The body of a fourth victim in Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse has been found.
According to Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott, the victim’s body was found while salvage teams were working to clear debris from the channel of the Patapsco River on Sunday. The worker was found trapped in a construction vehicle in the river.
The victim has not been identified per the request of the family, according to Unified Command in Baltimore.
Cargo ship the Dali slammed into the Key Bridge in the early hours of March 26th and sent eight workers into the Patapsco. Two were rescued from the wreckage of the bridge, though six other construction workers were unaccounted for and presumed dead. As of April 16th, two bodies now remain missing.
“Our hearts continue to break for the loved ones of these victims,” Scott said in a statement late Monday. “Our entire city remains with them, joining them in mourning and in healing now that one more of their loved ones has been brought home. For those still waiting, we join them in their hope and grief that they will have the same closure soon.”
On Monday, April 15th, the FBI launched a criminal investigation into the vessel strike that led to the Key Bridge’s collapse.