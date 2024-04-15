BALTIMORE, MD - The FBI is now conducting a criminal investigation into the vessel strike that led to the collapse of Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge in March.
FBI investigators were on board the cargo ship Dali, which struck the bridge, conducting authorized law enforcement activity according to a statement released Monday morning.
The collapse of the bridge on March 26th claimed the lives of six people. As of April 15th, three of the victims’ bodies are still unaccounted for.
Last week, salvage crews began removing containers from the Dali.
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott also announced Monday the city is now working in cooperation with two law firms to “launch legal action to hold the wrongdoers responsible.” According to a statement, Baltimore “will take decisive action to hold responsible all entities accountable for the Key Bridge tragedy, including the owner, charterer, manager/operator, and the manufacturer of the M/V Dali, as well as any other potentially liable third parties.”
“We are continuing to do everything in our power to support everyone impacted here and will continue to recognize the human impact this event has had,” Mayor Scott said in the statement. “Part of that work needs to be seeking recourse from those who may potentially be responsible, and with the ship’s owner filing a petition to limit its liability mere days after the incident, we need to act equally as quickly to protect the City’s interests.”