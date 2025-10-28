SALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico County Health Department says a fox found near Catchpenny Road in Quantico has tested positive for rabies.
Officials are urging residents to avoid contact with wild or stray animals and to be cautious outdoors. Rabies is a fatal viral disease that can spread through the saliva of infected animals by bites, scratches, or contact with open wounds, eyes, mouth, or nose.
The department offered several safety reminders:
- Keep pets confined and up to date on rabies vaccinations — which are required by Maryland law for dogs, cats, and ferrets 4 months and older.
- Avoid feeding pets outside and secure trash can lids.
- Teach children to stay away from unfamiliar animals.
Anyone who has had contact with a wild or stray animal — including bites or scratches — should call the Wicomico County Health Department.
More information about rabies and vaccination clinics is available at wicomichealth.org.