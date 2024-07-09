Frankford Man Arrested After Crimes Across Two Counties

DELAWARE - Troopers arrested a man for robbery and stolen vehicle charges in Sussex and Kent Counties.
Delaware State Police arrested 42-year-old Thomas Pusey of Frankford on July 5. Troopers say Pusey trespassed onto his neighbor's property on Powell Farm Road in Frankford and stole a Mini Cooper. Pusey then reportedly drove the stolen Mini Cooper to Hertrich Chevrolet of Dover.
Once at the dealership, troopers say Pusey requested to test drive a Chevrolet Silverado truck. Authorities say Pusey locked himself inside, and disregarded the car salesman trying to stop him as he fled from the dealership without providing any identification. Troopers ran a check on the Mini Cooper left behind at the dealership and tracked the registration to the address in Frankford.
State Police say Pusey then drove the stolen Silverado to a Walgreens on Atlantic Avenue in Ocean View around 1:05 p.m. Troopers say Pusey went behind the pharmacy counter after he was unable to fill his prescription and grabbed medications before employees fought him off. Pusey ultimately dropped the medications and fled from Walgreens in the stolen truck, according to police.
Delaware State Police say they responded to the registered address of the stolen Mini Cooper in Frankford. There, troopers say they found the stolen Silverado truck from Hertrich Chevrolet in the driveway. Troopers made contact with the home's occupant, identified as Thomas Pusey, and took into custody without incident.
Pusey was taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with the crimes listed below, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $13,450 cash bond.
- Robbery 2nd Degree (Felony)
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony) – 2 counts
- Attempted to Commit Theft $1,500 or Greater (Felony)
- Offensive Touching – 2 counts
- Disorderly Conduct
- Criminal Trespass 1st Degree
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree
- Breach of Release