FRANKFORD, Del. - Police have arrested a man from Frankford on felony assault and criminal charges after an assault incident involving a machete.
Delaware State Police say on Dec. 17 they arrested 42-year-old Jason Moore on felony charges. Troopers say around 3:20 a.m. they responded to the 37000 block of Oak Street for a reported assault.
Moore got into a fight with a woman at the home, according to troopers, and the victim called a friend to pick her from from the house. Police say the 37-year-old female friend and a 39-year-old man drove to the house where Moore brandished a machete and threatened them.
According to state police, Moore and the 39-year-old man got into a fight, during which Moore slashed the victim multiple times with the machete.
Authorities say the victim was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries and Moore was taken into custody without incident. The machete was recovered at the scene.
Moore faces charges of second degree assault, possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony, aggravated menacing, and offensive touching.
Moore was arraigned in Justice of the Peace Court #3 and committed to the Sussex Correctional Institution on a $38,500 cash bond.