FRANKFORD, Del.- A Frankford man has been arrested after he was found with a stolen gun last Monday.
Delaware State Police say that troopers were called to a home in the 35000 black of Ash Lane in Frankford after 7 p.m. after a request by EMS who were on the scene.
Troopers learned that EMS workers had put 21-year-old Jair Fernandez-Hernandez, in an ambulance after he said he was not feeling well. EMS then learned that Fernandez-Hernandez had a handgun in his pocket.
Officers were able to disarm Fernandez-Hernandez and recovered a loaded handgun.
Afterwards, troopers learned that Fernandez-Hernandez had threatened someone with the gun before the ambulance was called.
Computer checks showed that Fernandez-Hernandez had been adjudicated as delinquent for a felony when he was a juvenile and was prohibited from possessing firearms. The gun was also reported as stolen in 2013 by the Johnston Police Department in Pennsylvania.
Fernandez-Hernandez refused any medical treatment at the scene. He was taken to Troop 4 and charged with the following crimes:
- Possession of a Firearm by a Person Prohibited (Felony)
- Carrying a Concealed Deadly Weapon (Felony)
- Aggravated Menacing (Felony)
- Receiving a Stolen Firearm (Felony)
Fernandez-Hernandez was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on $18,000 secured bond.