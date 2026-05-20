SELBYVILLE, Del. - A 56-year-old Frankford man was killed in an overnight motorcycle crash in Sussex County on Wednesday according to Delaware State Police.
According to DSP, a Harley-Davidson Road King motorcycle was traveling east on Lighthouse Road toward Fenwick Shoals Boulevard in Selbyville on May 20 at about 1:20 a.m. Investigators say the motorcycle failed to negotiate a curve in the road for unknown reasons and struck a safety barrier.
The rider, who police say was not wearing a helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle. Police say the 56-year-old Frankford man died at the scene. His identity has not yet been released.
Delaware State Police ask anyone who witnessed or has information on this crash to contact them at 302-703-3266.