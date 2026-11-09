MILLSBORO, Del. - A Frankford woman died Monday morning in a two-car crash in Millsboro, according to Delaware State Police.
Police say around 7 a.m., a Chevrolet was driving on Laurel Road, east of Lowes Crossing Road, approaching a right curve. At the same time, a Volkswagen was driving in the opposite direction. Police say the Chevrolet did not make the curve, traveling directly into the Volkswagen's path, leading to the crash.
The Chevrolet driver, a 71-year-old woman from Frankford, died at the scene. The passenger in that car was a 12-year-old girl, who was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.
The Volkswagen driver, a 26-year-old man from Seaford, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His passenger, a 28-year-old man, was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Delaware State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.