DOVER, DE- As the Dover City Council elections approach this April, 91-year-old Councilman Fred Neil is seeking re-election for another four-year term. Representing Dover’s Third District, Neil is proving that age is just a number.
Fred Neil Seeks Re-Election to Dover City Council at Age 91
- Tiffani Amber
Tiffani Amber
Video Journalist
Tiffani Amber joined the WBOC News Team in July 2024. She graduated from The Catholic University of America with a Bachelors of Arts in Media and Communication Studies and a Bachelors of Music in Musical Theater. Before working at WBOC, Tiffani interned at FOX 5 DC and Fednet, where she got to cover the 2023 State of the Union.
-
- Updated
Tags
Tiffani Amber
Video Journalist
Tiffani Amber joined the WBOC News Team in July 2024. She graduated from The Catholic University of America with a Bachelors of Arts in Media and Communication Studies and a Bachelors of Music in Musical Theater. Before working at WBOC, Tiffani interned at FOX 5 DC and Fednet, where she got to cover the 2023 State of the Union.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.