Fred Neil

DOVER, DE- As the Dover City Council elections approach this April, 91-year-old Councilman Fred Neil is seeking re-election for another four-year term. Representing Dover’s Third District, Neil is proving that age is just a number.

Neil, who has served nearly a decade on the council, said he was encouraged to run again by Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen.

“The short answer is that Mayor Robin Christiansen requested that I run again. One, it’s a question of mental acuity. Is it there? And the answer is yes. Was I giving up public service? The answer is no.”

Neil said he is eager to seek re-election and continue his public service for another term, feeling there is still much work to be done.

He is particularly motivated to protect senior citizens living in affordable housing and remains committed to furthering those efforts.

He also reaffirmed his commitment to the Downtown Dover Partnership's transformation project, which is expected to make significant progress this year. Neil believes the project is crucial to the city’s revitalization and wants to stay on the council to continue advocating for its success.

First elected to Dover City Council in 2015, Neil’s background includes service in the Army and a career spanning news, sports, radio, theater, and politics.

Neil credits this diverse experience with shaping his perspective as a public servant.

“You don’t look at one side. You look at four sides. All of these things play into who you are and what you are. That experience—you don’t get it except if you lived.”

Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen praised Neil’s leadership and contributions to the council, calling him "the father of our council."

“He knows government inside and out. He and I don’t necessarily agree on a lot of things from time to time, but he is a stalwart on council, and I think that he brings something to the council that we really need—some stability.”

Neil emphasized that his candidacy is not about his age but about his commitment to serving his community.

“The fact is that I’m going to keep on doing what I have to do. Whether it’s here or what I believe in is to protect, one, my community; two, my district; and three, my city.”

As of now, Neil remains unopposed for his council seat. The election is scheduled for April 15.

Tags

Video Journalist

Tiffani Amber joined the WBOC News Team in July 2024. She graduated from The Catholic University of America with a Bachelors of Arts in Media and Communication Studies and a Bachelors of Music in Musical Theater. Before working at WBOC, Tiffani interned at FOX 5 DC and Fednet, where she got to cover the 2023 State of the Union.

Recommended for you