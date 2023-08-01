Frederick Douglass Descendent Shares Concerns With Renovations In Historical Easton Community

EASTON, Md. - It's one of the most historic communities in America.
The families of freed African-Americans have lived in these homes in The Hill Community dating back to the 1780s. For years the Town of Easton has been and is still in the process of renovating six old houses.
The project manager and director of buildings and facilities for the town of Easton, Trevor Newcomb says the renovations have given the neighborhood a lively feel.
"It's done a few things. We've been able to eliminate some blite that was in this area and has provided housing for those persons and those families that are low to moderate income families."
Like Newcomb said, the homes are built for low to moderate income families. But a Frederick Douglass descendent Tarence Bailey who also lived in The Hill Community himself says he like the renovations, but his concern lies with the communities new homeowners and says its dissolving the black community.
"So, this is the oldest free black community still in existence still in existence. Still in existence, that is the key term. If you're not putting African-Americans in these homes, it will no longer exist," says Bailey.
The Hill Community also has a self directed tour so people can learn about the culture and rich history in the neighborhood. But Bailey added, "When people come from out of town and they do The Hill tour they say 'well I thought you said this was the oldest free black community still in existence in the United States?' And they say 'well yeah it is.' Where is the black people?"
Town leaders with the project feel they've improved the fabric of the hill.
Newcomb says, "So it's important for us to not only preserve the historical fabric of this small community but also try to improve it. And improving it not only refers to, in our view ,the improvement of particular properties but also improving the diversity in this neighborhood."
Renovations of an old community bringing new life to old homes, but some new concerns as well.
Bailey says he would like to build an African-American cultural center in The Hill Community to preserve the history.
The Easton town council will be provided an update on the project renovations in their meeting Tuesday evening.