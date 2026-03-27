Volunteer Dentist
WICOMICO COUNTY, Md. -- The group Mission of Mercy is hosting a two-day free adult dental clinic at the Wicomico Civic Center. The event takes place every two years, but organizers say this year could be bigger and better than ever.
 
By 11:00 a.m., the clinic was already approaching record-breaking numbers. Nearly 500 patients, including Patrick McGehrin, had signed up for care.
 
"I'm older, it's a little difficult to spend money and justify spending money on dental care," said McGehrin. "So, I've been looking forward to this for a few months now, knowing that it was coming up."
 
For McGehrin and many of the people being treated, the free dental care being offered isn't just convenient; it's necessary.
 
"If I wasn't getting this today, I would not be getting any dental care in the near future," said McGehrin.
 
Of course, the event wouldn't be possible without volunteers. That includes the dentists and hygienists, the people sterilizing equipment, the X-ray technicians and everyone else involved with the incredible, life-changing clinic.
 
However, two volunteers stood out among the crowd on Friday.
 
Bob and Stephanie Gray drove all the way up from Florida for their 25th Mission of Mercy dental clinic. If you're wondering why the couple was willing to travel that far... well... it's because of stories like this:
 
"We had a patient that, she had a terrible mouth. She was even afraid to interview for a job because of her mouth," said Bob Gray. "Stephanie got one of her favorite dentists..."
 
"...There was a special dentist there that liked to work on the front, he said Stephanie, I want you to give me the worst looking mouth," said Stephanie Gray.
 
That's exactly what Stephanie wound up doing, and to say the least, that dentist did his job.
 
"We all cried," said Bob. "She said, 'I can work, I can get a job now!’”
"She had a beautiful smile," said Stephanie.
 
And that is the difference Mission of Mercy is making in Wicomico County.

The nuts and bolts

The clinic will be open on Friday, Mar. 27, and Saturday, Mar. 28. Adults can receive care without insurance or pre-registration, and all dental services are provided by licensed dentists and hygienists from across Maryland who have volunteered their time.
 
Patients are seen on a first-come, first-served basis and must be 18 years or older.
 
Doors open each day at 6:00 a.m., but the clinic encourages people to arrive well before then, noting that patients often line up several hours before the clinic opens.
 
The clinic offers x-rays, cleanings, fillings, select root canals and select extractions at zero cost. Patients who need antibiotics after their visit will receive a prescription voucher that can be filled at the on-site pharmacy. 

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Video Journalist

Kyle Orens has been a video journalist with WBOC since September of 2022. After graduating from the University of South Carolina, he promptly returned to his hometown state of Maryland and now covers stories in Worcester County. You can see him all over the peninsula though, and whether he's working or out adventuring with his dog Bridger, always feel free to say hello.

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