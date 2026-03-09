SALISBURY, Md. – The 2026 Eastern Shore Mission of Mercy will return later this month, offering free dental care to patients at the Wicomico Youth & Civic Center.
The free dental clinic is scheduled for March 27–28 and is open to anyone, regardless of insurance status or ability to pay.
Ahead of the clinic, organizers will host an optional prescreening event from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, at the Square at Merritt Mill Community Space.
During the prescreening event, attendees can learn more about the clinic, pre-register as patients, receive a free oral care kit and get a free medical screening from nurses with TidalHealth.
Organizers say prescreening events are open to anyone interested in learning more about the clinic and the available health screenings.
Officials emphasize that attending the prescreening is not required to receive care at the 2026 Eastern Shore Mission of Mercy clinic. Anyone may attend the clinic and receive treatment without insurance, payment or other requirements.
Transportation to the clinic will be available for patients in select Wicomico County neighborhoods. Organizers say residents who want transportation assistance must participate in a prescreening event to request rides to and from the clinic.
Organizers are also seeking volunteers of all skill levels to help deliver care during the two-day clinic.
More information about the clinic, including patient registration and volunteer opportunities, is available online at Eastern Shore Mission of Mercy’s website.