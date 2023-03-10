CHESTERTOWN, Md. - University of Maryland Shore Regional Health has announced free health care screenings for marine industry workers will be available March 16th in Rock Hall.
The event, called “Shore to Shore,” will be provided by University of Maryland Shore Medical Center’s Rural Health Care Transformation Team and The Shore Community Outreach Team. Choptank Community Health Services is also a partner in the event.
“We know that watermen, boat builders, marina workers, and others in the marine industry work long hours that can make it hard to get to their primary care providers and various medical specialists for evaluation of possible health issues,” said Lara Wilson, Director of Rural Health Care Transformation at UM Shore Medical Center.
“Shore to Shore” will be held at the American Legion Post 227, 21423 East Sharp Street in Rock Hall between noon and 4 p.m. Blood pressure checks, hearing tests, melanoma checks, and A1C measurement for diabetes are included in the services offered.
The first 40 participants to undergo all four screenings will receive a $100 gas card as incentive to participate. No appointment is needed and screenings will occur on a first-come, first-served basis.