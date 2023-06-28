LAUREL, DE - As part of Laurel's 4th of July festivities all Museums and Historical Places are open free of charge on July 2th between 1PM and 4PM, according to Delaware Historical Society.
The locations include Cook House, Rosemont, Hitchens Homestead, Train Station Museum (Laurel Heritage), Bethel Maritime Museum, and Old Christ Church.
The Historical Society is set to hold an open house at Rosemont on July 4th between 5PM and 7PM before the towns 4th of July parade. The event will commemorate 18th century Delaware Governor Nathaniel Mitchell.