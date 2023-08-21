SALISBURY, Md.- Parking at the Downtown Salisbury Parking Garage is expected to be free next week as construction starts on a new automated parking system.
The Downtown Parking Administration says parking in the garage from August 28th to September 21st will be free as they work on construction for the automated parking system, “Flowbird.”
City officials say "Flowbird" will help enhance the parking experience for neighbors and visitors by streamlining parking operations, improving efficiency, and reducing congestion.
“We understand that construction work can pose temporary inconveniences, and we greatly appreciate the patience and understanding of our community during this time,” said Mike Dryden, spokesperson for the Downtown Salisbury Parking Administration. “By offering free parking during the construction of the Flowbird automated system, we aim to show our gratitude for the ongoing support of our residents and visitors.”
Editor's Note: This article has been corrected to reflect the dates free parking will be in effect.