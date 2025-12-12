TALBOT COUNTY, Md. - Free adult vaccines are now available at the Talbot County Health Department.
Health officials say the vaccines are available for uninsured and underinsured clients. Vaccines include flu, Tdap, RSV, pneumococcal, HPV, hepatitis A & B, and shingles.
The Talbot County Health Department says that appointments are required. Those interested can call 410-819-5673 to schedule.
A similar program is taking place in Somerset County as part of a pilot program with the state of Maryland.