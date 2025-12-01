SOMERSET COUNTY – The Somerset County Health Department has been selected as a pilot site for Maryland’s new adult vaccine program, an initiative announced by Gov. Wes Moore aimed at expanding immunization access for uninsured and underinsured residents.
The program will provide recommended vaccines to adults 19 and older. State officials say the effort is designed to reduce the spread of vaccine-preventable diseases, including COVID-19, influenza, measles, shingles and Tdap.
The launch follows a $2.8 million allocation made in partnership with the Maryland General Assembly. The funding allows local health departments to offer state-purchased vaccines at no cost to eligible adults, increasing the state’s ability to respond quickly to outbreaks and strengthening overall public health protections.
Health officials say improved access is especially important as respiratory virus season continues and illnesses pose heightened risks to Maryland communities.
Residents can check vaccine availability by contacting the Somerset County Health Department at 443-523-1700.